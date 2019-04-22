After topping the Billboard, Nick Jonas' Sucker stands at No. 1 on the radio charts

Darshana Devi April 22 2019, 11.36 pm April 22 2019, 11.36 pm

American pop star Nick Jonas is currently in a happy space with his newly wedded life with Priyanka Chopra. The singer tied the knot with the former Miss World back in December and two months later, he dropped his first single, Sucker, along with brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Immediately after it was released, the song turned into an internet sensation with netizens going all gaga over the Jonas Brothers’ reunion and them featuring alongside their partners in it. The track earlier topped the Billboard Hot 100 list and following which, here’s another reason for the Jonas’ to rejoice. Sucker is now on number one on the radio charts as well.

Papa Kevin Jonas shared the great news on Instagram with a dashing picture of the three brothers posing together. Even PeeCee put up an appreciation post for hubby, mentioning that his achievement has made her proud. Earlier, while sharing the Billboard accomplishment, Nick said that it’s ‘unbelievable’ and thanked fans and team members for their hard work and efforts for making it ‘the perfect song’. He added that it feels like a dream and that ‘it’s just the beginning of the incredible new chapter’.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s post has the two sharing a loved-up moment with her flashing her wide smile and him blushing beside her.

At a previously held chat show, Priyanka Chopra spilt the beans on the details of her collaboration with Nick. She spoke about how the Jonas Brothers decided to feature their wives in the music video. "We were talking about video girls and who should be in the video and everything, and the boys looked around the table and looked at us, and we looked at each other and were like, 'Oh yeah. That makes sense... look at who we're married to!" she said.