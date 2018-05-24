After Wonderwoman, Gal Gadot and Sue Kroll collaborate once again

Gal Gadot and former Warner Bros. executive Sue Kroll will be collaborating on the Fidel Castro movie My Dearest Fidel. The two will be working together for the second time after Wonder Woman. Kroll’s newly launched Kroll & Co. Entertainment along with Gal Gadot and Jaron Versano have joined hands to develop Peter Kornbluh’s Politico article My Dearest Fidel: A Journalist’s Secret Liaison With Fidel Castro.

“I’m so excited to bring this story to life with great creative partners in Gal, Jaron, Peter and Chris. This is a remarkable true story, anchored by an incredible woman, and lends itself to a dramatic and thrilling cinematic experience,” Kroll said Wednesday in a statement.

Delighted with the collaboration, Gadot said, “When I first read Peter’s article, I was entranced by his thrilling account of a complicated, fascinating woman in the midst of a high-stakes, real-life drama. I knew immediately that I had to be involved creatively with telling Lisa Howard’s story, and am thrilled to be producing this film with Sue.”

My Dearest Fidel will be based on ABC journalist Lisa Howard, who engaged in ‘intimate diplomacy’ with Cuba’s revolutionary leader. During her three trips to Havana, she positioned herself as one of Castro’s leading American confidants, becoming a key asset in the establishment of a top-secret channel between Washington and Havana to discuss reconciliation after the Cuban Missile Crisis.

The film marks Kroll’s first big project after launching her new company Kroll & Co. Entertainment in April.