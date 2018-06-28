Age no bar for these Hollywood hotties who've crossed 60 and yet score high on the red hot meter

First things first, there is absolutely no expiry date for being sexy, and these hotties from Hollywood prove it just perfectly. They are over 60 but hold the charm and charisma of a 30-year-old and that’s what sets them apart from the rest. They score really high on our hotness meter and still are in the race to make the women around them drool.

Take a look.

Pierce Brosnan

The eternally hot ex-James Bond, Pierce Brosnan is known for his drop dead gorgeous looks and even at 65, he can make women go drooling. Also, he is always dressed on fleek!

Denzel Washington

This four-time Oscar winner is 63, yet unimaginably hot! Those captivating eyes, that charming demeanour is ohh-so-irresistable!

Michael Keaton

Batman brought him to notice, and he instantly had us hooked! Keaton slipped into the spandex costume like a dream. Post the success of Birdman, this 67-year-old hottie became a favourite with the audiences and rightly earned a spot in our list.

Jeff Bridges

He is nearing 70, yet he oozes charm like no other. With those white tresses and the long beard, Bridges personifies hotness even at 68. The Oscar winning actor who is also titled as the Sexiest Second-Generation Actor by Peoples is still a force to reckon with.

Bruce Willis

He aptly fits into the saying that Age is nothing but a number, because Bruce Willis is raring to go at 63. Bald and sexy, Willis is best remembered for his role in the Die Hard movies. He even made his Broadway debut at the age of 60.

Richard Gere

At 68, he is the kind of oldie you would want to lock lips with! The most iconic kisser of all times, Gere has worked his charm with movies like Pretty Woman, Chicago, Runaway Bride. However, he turned the ultimate sex symbol with his character in the American Gigolo. And after 40 years too, Gere stands right here, looking hotter than ever before!

Kevin Costner

With his role in Dances with Wolves, Kevin Costner struck a chord with us. And we fell for him all the more after seeing him in movies like The Bodyguard, Waterworld and Field of Dreams. At 63 too, he continues tugging at our heartstrings with his looks!

Bruce Springsteen

The all-American hardrocker with 20 Grammy Awards is one man we definitely want to see shaking up a storm on stage even at 68.

With so much hotness all the way, we are already fanning ourselves.