Al Pacino joins the heavyweight star-cast of Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino's 2019 Hollywood drama Once Upon A Time in Hollywood now has another prolific actor on board. Al Pacino has now joined the film's already star-studded cast. He will play Marvin Shwraz, an agent to Leonardo DiCaprio's character, reports Variety. The film also boasts of having actors like Damian Lewis, Luke Perry, Emile Hirsch and Dakota Fanning on board, among others.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood revolves around a former star who re-seeks his validation in a Hollywood that is drastically changed now. Damian Lewis will be seen playing iconic 'The King of Cool' Steve Mcween, Hirsch will get into the shoes of late celebrity hair stylist Thomas John Kummer who called himself Jay Sebring. Actor Nicholas Hammond will bring life into the character of American filmmaker Sam Wanamaker and Dakota will be playing Lynette Fromme, a member of the 'manson' family, best known for her attempt to assassinate US President Gerald Ford.

Also written and produced by Tarantino, the film as well stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Burt Reynolds, and Timothy Olyphant. It will be releasing on the 9th of August, 2019.