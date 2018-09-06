Al Pacino’s French connection: Scarface star to perform in Paris

Al Pacino made quite a revelation in an interview with a French daily called Le Figaro on Monday. The Godfather star claimed that he had long dreamed of performing in the French capital. According to reports, on October 22 and 23, "An Evening with Pacino" will be held at the Theatre de Paris, in English but will not have any subtitles.

Reports mention that the legendary actor does not want the performance to be some sort of a ‘master class’ or a conference for aspiring actors. "I talk about what has happened to me in life and that allows me to perform a certain number of scenes, all while talking with the audience," Pacino told the daily. "It's really something precious because there's an element of spontaneity and in a way, you learn about yourself," he said.

Pacino will be putting up two solo performances which will recount highlights from his years of acting. He is best known to have played some of the most compelling villains for the silver screen. However, in the latter part of his career, he took on more serious and humorous roles. Besides The Godfather, his most famous films include Scarface, Dog Day Afternoon, Heat among others.