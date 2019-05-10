Aladdin premiere: Will Smith pays tribute to the revolutionary Robin Williams

In Com Staff May 10 2019, 6.55 pm May 10 2019, 6.55 pm

You ain't ever had a friend like him!

It was the European premiere for Disney's new live-action version of Aladdin in London on May 9 and the stars were out to celebrate the upcoming release of the film. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the tale follows impoverished Aladdin (newcomer Mena Massoud) encounter a magical lamp and conjure up a Genie (Will Smith), leading him on his way to an adventure and romance with the beautiful Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott).

At the premiere, Hollywood legend Will Smith discussed the weight that came with the role originated by late iconic comedian Robin Williams in the original animated film. "It was deeply stressful and troubling first thinking about that," Smith revealed to the Press Association.

"What Robin Williams did with the Genie was revolutionary in animation, actors didn't even know you could do that, he introduced an idea and a way to come at these movies. So I watched that (the 1992 animation) about four or five times and it was the music that really gave me the in, because of my old school hip hop music background I felt that I could create a new signature for the Genie. What Robin Williams did is essentially infuse the character with his stand-up persona and when I thought about doing the Genie in that way that got my mind into 'oh I can just infuse the persona that people have known for the past 20 years into a heightened character and capture a nostalgia, while at the same time creating something new'."

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air also revealed that he is so proud of the huge scale that Disney has been able to produce with the new film. Smith said, "There is a sequence in this movie, the Prince Ali sequence (when Aladdin masquerades as a royal), where there is 1,000 extras and dancers and horses and it's one of the biggest dance sequences you will ever see in movie and it's the sequence I'm most proud of in the movie." We can't wait to see what Guy Ritchie has served up for us!