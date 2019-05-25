Aladdin targeted by TamilRockers; this Will Smith film is now online

Almas Khateeb May 25 2019, 11.51 am May 25 2019, 11.51 am

Starring Will Smith, Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad, Navid Negahban, Marwan Kenzari, and Billy Magnussen in central roles, Disney's live-action remake of Aladdin released earlier this week. Regrettably, the Guy Ritchie directorial is the latest victim to piracy as the infamous TamilRockers have leaked the film online. Maharshi, John Wick Chapter 3, Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, too, were victims of TamilRockers.

TamilRockers' website has been banned by the Anti-Piracy Cell. They constantly change their domain names to avoid getting caught. Aladdin has, reportedly, been uploaded in HD quality. The poses a greater setback to the productions company in terms of revenue. Interestingly, TamilRocker's main source of revenue is advertisements.

Aladdin sees Will Smith play the Genie. In an earlier interview, Guy Ritchie explained why Smith was the perfect choice to play the character. “The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it’s essentially a hyperbole for who that individual is, for the actor, so it’s a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on, and Will Smith is an extrovert and you need an extrovert for Genie."