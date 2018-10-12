Aladdin teaser: This Will Smith starrer will take you on a journey to a Whole New World

We are not new to the story of Aladdin. There have been movies, TV shows and cartoons on a middle-eastern lad and his girl Jasmine. And how can we forget the big blue Genie. But it looks like there's another version of the story coming our way. Disney is already working overtime to release their own edition of the fantasy-adventure film. The movie stars Will Smith as Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine. The makers of the film have dropped the teaser and it is simply spectacular.

The fantasy world created by director Guy Ritchie is stunning. In the teaser, Mena’s look as Aladdin has been revealed and we also get to see Genie's famous lamp. We won’t be wrong to say that the lamp plays a very pivotal part in Aladdin’s story. However, we are left a bit disappointed as Will Smith’s look as the Genie has not been unveiled in the teaser. Disney has surely given us some visually spectacular films in past and looks like Aladdin won’t be an exception.

Aladdin is slated to hit the screens on May 24, 2019. After watching the teaser, now we surely can’t wait for the trailer of the movie. Apart from Will, Mena and Naomi, the movie also stars Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar.