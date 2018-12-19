Aladdin: Will Smith's first look as Genie is out and we're loving it

Disney's live-action Aladdin remake is going to be a treat for sure. The fantasy has Will Smith playing the magical genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Helmed by Guy Ritchie, the film will revisit Disney's earlier 1992 musical inspired by an Arabic folktale. Back in October, we got our hands on a brief teaser of the film. Now, Will Smith has revealed his first look as Genie, a marvellous creature trapped in a lamp. Whoever releases him, has his wishes granted.

“The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it’s essentially a hyperbole for who that individual actor is, so it’s a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on," Ritchie earlier told Entertainment Weekly. Smith is quite on similar pages. “I think it’ll stand out as unique even in the Disney world. There hasn’t been a lot of that hip-hop flavour in Disney history," he added.

The teaser didn't feature Smith and all this while, we waited to see how effectively he slips into the necessary avatar. Quite sure that the CGI is going to enhance his magical powers. How did you like the first look? Let us know!