  3. Hollywood
Aladdin's new trailer has the street rat gearing up for romance and prosperity

Hollywood

Aladdin's new trailer has the street rat gearing up for romance and prosperity

From 'Rags to Wishes', Aladdin, in the new trailer of the live-action film, reaches out for the princess he likes and the prosperity he wants.

back
AladdinAladdin: Rags To WishesGenieGuy RitchieMena MassoudWill Smith
nextTarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Tapu sena names their favourite Avengers!

within