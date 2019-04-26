Aladdin's new trailer has the street rat gearing up for romance and prosperity

Ranjini Maitra April 26 2019, 7.35 pm April 26 2019, 7.35 pm

Guy Ritchie was the man who helmed the 2009 Sherlock Holmes and the 2011 Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. A Disney film full of music and colourful visuals isn't what we relate him to. But from what has come out so far, the live-action remake of Aladdin irks out nostalgia about the timeless classic. Ahead of the film's release on May 24, a fresh trailer made its way to the internet and shows us how a self-assured Aladdin reaches a pretty princess Jasmine.

All the actions take place in the fictional city of Agrabah and we see Aladdin (a prompt thief, played by Mena Massoud) dodging the guards to enter the palace wherein resides Jasmine (Naomi Scott). Their friendship is only meant to blossom. Aladdin heads to the Cave of Wonders in search for plenty of prosperity which makes it easier for him to 'impress' Jasmine. There comes the Genie - our own Will Smith!

The trailer has some brief but stunning visuals, hints of a prospering romance and of course, a VERY friendly Genie.

Massoud, who is being called the 'breakthrough' star of Aladdin, came to limelight after Aladdin was announced, but has been working in films for close to a decade now and will be seen in four more films this year.

Will Smith, for Genie, was also an interesting choice. “The great thing about the role of the Genie is that it’s essentially a hyperbole for who that individual is, for the actor, so it’s a wonderful platform and tapestry for an actor to fill his boots on, and Will Smith is an extrovert and you need an extrovert for Genie," Ritchie earlier told EW in an interview.

Will Smith and Mena Massoud, earlier, also revealed a 'whole new world' at Hasbro's, that consisted of dolls dressed as Aladdin characters.