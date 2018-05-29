Alan Rickman’s letters reveal he was frustrated playing Severus Snape in Harry Potter

A collection of letters unearthed from Alan Rickman’s personal collection reveal that the actor was pretty frustrated with his role in the Harry Potter movies. Rickman met his death in 2016, from pancreatic cancer. According to the Independent, Rickman had his doubts about Severus Snape, his character in the Harry Potter series.

Rickman worked on a number of films including Die Hard (1988), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) and Sense and Sensibility (1995). He also worked on British theatres. His role as Severus Snape earned him the most fame, for his portrayal of the spiteful, menacing, hate-inducing yet heroic character, based on JK Rowling’s bestselling novel.

One of the letters, from David Heyman, a producer of the series reads, “Thank you for making HP2 a success. I know, at times, you are frustrated but please know that you are an integral part of the films. And you are brilliant.”

While working on the 2009 film, The Half-Blood Prince, Rickman wrote a note titled Inside Snape’s Head where he complained about the film’s director, “It’s as if David Yates has decided that this is not important in the scheme of things i.e. teen audience appeal.”

The collection of letters from a total of 35 boxes and includes a letter from Rowling where she thanked Rickman for portraying the “most complex character.” The letters are valued at £950,000.