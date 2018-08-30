Alec Baldwin bows out of Joker

It was on Monday when it was reported that Alec Baldwin had bagged the role of Thomas Wayne, father of Bruce Wayne, in the upcoming film Joker. It was also announced that the 60-year-old’s character would be a lot like Donald Trump, the business tycoon he was during the 80s. But now comes a twist in the tale as the actor has opted out of the project!

“I’m no longer doing that movie. I’m sure there are 25 guys who can play that part,” Baldwin told USA Today.

The actor, who also attributed his exit to ‘scheduling issues’, further took to Twitter on Wednesday and rubbished the reports which described his character to be like the US president.

Let me state, for the record, that I have NOT been hired to play a role in Todd Phillips’ JOKER as some Donald Trump manque.

That is not happening.

Not.

Happening. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) August 29, 2018

Coming to the film, Joker will go on floors next month and is described as a darker study than a crime thriller.

“It will explore the origins of the Joker and be more of a character study than crime thriller”, THR reported.

Meanwhile Baldwin recently bagged a role in an upcoming crime drama Motherless Brooklyn, which is being made by Warner Brothers. He portrayed Trump on Saturday Night Live last year (2017), and won an Emmy for it. He is also up for his second Emmy nomination for the role this year.