Alec Baldwin, Selena Gomez stand by Woody Allen amidst sexual accusations

One adopted daughter stands as the better half for veteran directed Woody Allen, the other adopted daughter accuses him of sexual abuse when she was seven-years-old. Dylan Farrow, the adopted daughter of Woody Allen, will reportedly discuss her allegations against Allen with host Gayle King on This Morning show on CBS and will be aired on Thursday, January 18.

While a string of actors are denouncing the director in the wake of the #MeToo movement, actor Alec Baldwin and singer Selena Gomez are sticking by his side. So much so that even Selena’s mother couldn’t make her daughter budge from her stand. Disney star’s mother, Mandy Teefey, said in a reply to a fan, “Sorry, no one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t wants to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click. Her team are amazing people. There is no fall person here. No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”

Alec Baldwin took to Twitter after A Rainy Day in New York star Timothée Chalamet decided to donate his wages from Allen directed film to Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund.

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on Jan 15, 2018 at 8:51pm PST

Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

Dylan Farrow accused Allen in 1993 as a child following which a Law Enforcement investigation was carried out. However, the then prosecutor in Connecticut, where the assault allegedly took place, said he had “probable cause” but did not spare Farrow the trauma of a trial.