Alec Baldwin spills the beans on Justin-Hailey's secret wedding!

News of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s secret wedding came as a pleasant surprise to many. But Hailey rebuffing all the reports of marrying the Canadian singer only ended up breaking our hearts! However, here’s a reason to rejoice again! From what we hear, it seems that the two have indeed tied the knot and we wonder the reason behind the pair remaining tight-lipped about the same.

It’s model Hailey’s uncle Alec Baldwin, who reportedly spilled the beans on the much-awaited wedding. On the red carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Monday, Alec was asked by Access how crazy a Baldwin wedding can get. "Well, they went off and got married. I don't know what the deal is," said the former 30 Rock star. Woah!

He further shared that he and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, text Hailey ‘every now and then’ and they have met Bieber only once.

Reports of Justin-Hailey’s marriage started doing the rounds after the two were spotted visiting the couthouse where marriage licenses are issued. The Sorry singer took his social media on July 10 to announce his engagement with his model girlfriend.