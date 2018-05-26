Alicia Silverstone ends her 13-year-old marriage with husband Christopher Jarecki

While we started our day with good news of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s marriage and also the news of Hugh Grant marrying Anna Eberstein, here’s a news about a Hollywood actress getting divorced. Well, we are talking about Alicia Silverstone. Alicia, who had tied the knot with rock musician Christopher Jareckiin 2005, has decided to end her 13-year-old marriage. On Friday, the actress filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Reportedly, Alicia and Christopher were not staying together for the past two years. The couple has a 7-year-old son and his custody will be shared by both the parents.

In February when the two had announced their split, Silverstone’s representative had told People Magazine, “They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

The reason for the divorce cited in the papers is irreconcilable differences between the two. They had signed a prenuptial agreement when they got married and spousal support will be based on it.

Well, even though the two are going separate ways, we hope that they find love and joy wherever they go.