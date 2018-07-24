Alita Battle Angel trailer: Trust James Cameron to take to a future full of androids

If James Cameron is the part of a film, you can rest be assured that a visual spectacle is in store. His upcoming project Alita: Battle Angel looks exciting with its futuristic setting where the world has changed. The makers released a new trailer of the film where Ido, played by Christoph Waltz, discovers an android who is shown to have a sinister past.

The trailer gives out more than just a part of the story. As the slow-paced scenes unfold, Linkin Park’s New Divide plays, setting a sad tone to the trailer. The android, named Alita, is shown to wake up in a time when she doesn’t remember her past. She is shown to have superhuman strengths and fighting skills, a feature that stats to draw people’s interest, notable the bad guys.

While Alita’s closest people try to protect her, it becomes clear that the bot is quite capable of doing that herself. Eventually she figures out more about her past. Unlike some other films such as Ex Machina, which features androids that going rogue, Alita is sentient and exhibits anger and sadness but does really go ‘rogue.’

Alita Battle Angel is based on a graphic novel series called Gunnm by Yukito Kishiro. Reports mention that the film will focus on the first four books of the series and is scheduled to release on December 2018.