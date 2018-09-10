image
Monday, September 10th 2018
English
All about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ texting phase before ‘Met’ Gala

Hollywood

All about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ texting phase before ‘Met’ Gala

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 10 2018, 12.20 pm
back
EntertainmenthollywoodMet Galanick jonasPriyanka ChopraRalp LaurenThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
nextPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can’t keep their hands off each other
ALSO READ

Reese Witherspoons her 'Whiskey in a Tea', the southern way; here's why

Goldie Behl reacts after BJP MLA Ram Kadam jumps the gun on Sonali Bendre

2.0: A double treat awaits as the teaser will release in 2D and in 3D