All about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ texting phase before ‘Met’ Gala

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas finally confirmed their relationship after months of secrecy. The two, who got engaged a couple of days back, have been sending fans into a frenzy with their lovey-dovey pictures on social media. The much-adored couple is currently trending for their hand-in-hand appearance at the Ralp Lauren’s 50th fashion show. Leaving this aside, Nick Jonas’ recent revelation their relationship has grabbed our eyeballs.

On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jonas got candid about how he got in touch with his lady love for the first time. And like how it happens in the current generation, it all started with a text.

“We met through a friend. So, we got connected first through text and we started talking for a while and it was six months before we met up in person. And we attended the Met Gala actually together a few years ago. We had a great time but as friends, you know... but you know it's funny that people would ask us in an interview setting or private: 'Are you guys seeing each other?' And the answer was no! They thought we were being coy and so were we until we cut to now we're engaged. So the story sort of wrote itself,” said Jonas.

He further went on to reveal how their decided to be a ‘couple’.

"We then met up a couple of months ago, I think five months ago now, and it was kind of immediate that we knew it was right and jumped right in and we were very happy,” he said.

How romantic! Who knew that the two, who had shied away from accepting their relationship for the longest amount of time, and right since their joint appearance at Met Gala, are now engaged! And would probably get hitched soon too. At least we are hoping!