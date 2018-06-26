All the times Chris Hemsworth surfed like a boss and left us in awe

Australia has the reputation of being the premium destination of surfing. Tourists who want an adventurous time in the country, also opt for the sport. It’s only natural then that Thor aka Chris Hemsworth, who is an Australian, is also a big fan of surfing. He loves the stimulating feel of it and indulges in some wave-catching, whenever he is on a break. Here’s a flood of breathtaking images of himself surfing like a boss!
Happy international surfing day, love the oceans keep them clean!!! @emerysurfboards #interationalsurfingday 📷 @_mackmedia
Lucky enough to surf the best wave pool on the planet , big thanks to @kellyslater @wsl for the opportunity !! #wslsurfranch 📷@toddglaser
Trying out a new move here, its called “get smashed in the back of the head by the lip and dusted along the reef “ it’s so much fun , don’t try it.😂🤣Cheers for the shots @liammacdphoto and to @cohenscorner 📷@natelav 📷@kylervos for taking me along for the ride ! @emerysurfboards
Probably didn’t make it outta this but nobody will ever know because the last frame was destroyed 👌@emerysurfboards 📷@_mackmedia @australia @southaustralia
Summer at home @australia @emerysurfboards @liamhemsworth thanks for the shots @_mackmedia
Trying out the new Eco board from @emerysurfboards , made from recycled foam, bio reson and local Australian timber , all lowering the environmental impact on this beautiful planet and havin a crack while doin it!!✌️🌏@australia thanks for the photos @shannonmackie.stillsandmotion
The actor is still basking in the success of Avengers: Infinity War. On screen, he fights the evil like a bad-ass but at home, he's real fun. Remember this video?
That's just so cool! ;)
What started as a ground breaking music video ended in a savage attack by a cowardly K9. Never work with Kids or Animals. #wreckingball #wreckingdog #daddydaycare #murderonthedancefloor @mileycyrus @liamhemsworth