All you need to know about Richard Gere’s third wife, the Spanish beauty Alejandra Silva

American star and humanitarian activist Richard Gere just got third time lucky as he tied the knot with long-time girlfriend of four years, the gorgeous Alejandra Silva in a ranch outside New York. The good-looking 68-year-old actor was earlier married to model Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995 followed by a 14-year-old marriage with Carey Lowell which officially came to an end in 2016. He even has a son named Homer from his second wife.

We’re sure all you peeps out there are burning with curiosity to know more about the beautiful lady in Gere’s life. So, here we go.

Alejandra Silva is a publicist, businesswoman and activist by profession. She is the daughter of former Vice President of Real Madrid Football Club, Ignacio Silva and Paola Garcia-Baquero. Considering her dad’s association with the Football Club, she was even close to some of the Real Madrid players and was romantically linked to player Roberto Carlos.

Armed with a degree in advertising and marketing, Alejandra started forming an active interest in social responsibility organistaions and till date lends her support to non-profit organisations like The Rais Foundation.

Her organization aims to eradicate homelessness in Spain. The lady has even slept on the streets to understand the real struggles of the homeless.

Before settling in matrimony with Gere, she was married to Govind Friedland in 2012 and also has a kid named Albert from her first marriage.

The couple established a luxury boutique hotel and named it Hotel Villa Treville and divorced in 2015. However, she had met Gere already before her divorce came through with her first husband.

Gere and Silva met at the same hotel and instantly clicked. After four years of togetherness, this year the couple finally married taking inspiration from Indian style weddings.

As stated by hubby dearest, Alejandra is a great cook, makes the best salads in the world, is a vegetarian and believes in the art of meditation.