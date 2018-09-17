Amazon pays up Liz Hurley after delivery boy almost killed her dog

Actor Liz Hurley’s Labrador nearly died after he was run over by a delivery boy from Amazon. The two-year-old dog was said to have suffered a collapsed lung and a broken leg in the incident that took place in Herefordshire estate in December last year (2018). The firm, which initially refused to pay for the treatment, has finally agreed to compensate for the pup’s vet bills.

Liz received a compensation of nearly 2 lakh and the payment was reportedly agreed ‘pretty quickly’ after legal action was threatened.

Talking about the incident which left Liz ‘absolutely devastated’, her sister Katie Hurley told the Mail on Sunday, “She (Liz) had organised for the walker to take him out with two of our other dogs, and then the next I heard was Hector howling. He had staggered back to the house. He collapsed and was bleeding in my arms. We thought we were going to lose him, it was just hideous. The vet came and thankfully saved his life, which is miraculous. We nearly lost him because of this man’s appalling driving.”

On the other hand, responding to the incident, Amazon stated that the van involved was contracted but asserted the matter would be ‘resolved to the satisfaction of the customer’.