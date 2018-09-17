image
Monday, September 17th 2018
English
Amazon pays up Liz Hurley after delivery boy almost killed her dog

Hollywood

Amazon pays up Liz Hurley after delivery boy almost killed her dog

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 17 2018, 10.15 am
back
amazonEntertainmenthollywoodKatie Hurleyliz hurleynewsOther
nextPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get mushy as birthday celebrations kick off
ALSO READ

Jeff Bezos’ billions beat Mark Zuckerberg after a huge rise in net worth

Avengers: Infinity War fame Russo Brothers tie-up with Amazon for a TV series and we got no chill!

Amazon's Alexa has a strong Indian connection and it can't get better than this!