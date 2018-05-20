American bishop to preach at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is just around the corner and the Kensington Palace has been updating followers about new developments. In a Twitter post, they revealed that the head of the Episcopal Church, the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, will be speaking at the wedding. But perhaps the biggest news is that the Queen has given her consent for the wedding.

Bearing The Queen's signature, the Instrument of Consent records Her Majesty's consent to the Marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle. #RoyalWedding



To the right of the text is another rose, the national flower of the USA, and golden poppies - the state flower of California, where Ms Markle was born.



The design on the left of the hand-written document features a red dragon, the symbol of Wales, together with the UK's floral emblems – the rose, thistle & shamrock.



The Instrument of Consent was reportedly signed by the Queen in March 2018. The six people who are closest in line to the throne are required to have the Queen's permission to marry. What this means is that before Harry popped the question to Meghan, the Queen was already on the top of things. The Instrument of Consent will be handed to the couple on the day of their wedding. The beautifully handwritten document is made out of vellum (the skin of a calf) and is decorated by a panel of scrivener artists retained by the Crown Office.

Curry is from Chicago in the United States, and he will be performing the sermon at Windsor on May 19. He will be joined by the dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. David Conner and also by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who will be officiating the service.

Curry is the first African-American who served as the presiding bishop of the church. The Episcopal Church is a part of the Church of England in the US. According to NBC News, Curry has been active on issues of social justice during his term and even spoke out on immigration policies and the support of same-sex couples.

"The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness," said Curry, in a statement. "And so we celebrate and pray for them today."

Welby tweeted that he was thrilled at the thought of having Curry to preach at the wedding, calling him a “brilliant pastor, stunning preacher and someone with a great gift for sharing the good news of Jesus Christ."