Kevin Spacey releases cryptic video amid charges of sexual harassment

Actor Kevin Spacey, who has been facing a series of charges pertaining to sexual harassment, is about to face his first criminal charge for allegedly causing indecency and assault to an 18-year-old. The accuser is an employee of a Massachusetts restaurant. Heather Unruh, a former television personality and the accuser's mother claimed that Spacey got her son drunk at a restaurant before he grabbed the teen ager's private parts. In a conversation with the Globe, Unruh said she was "pleased that the case is moving forward in the judicial system".

"The victim, my son, was a star-struck, straight, 18-year-old young man who had no idea that the famous actor was an alleged sexual predator or that he was about to become his next victim," she said, adding that this was a criminal act. Spacey, on the other hand, took to his social media handles to share a video titled 'Let Me Be Frank'. The video, which looks like a reference to his character of Frank Underwood from Netflix's House of Cards, has him slipping into Frank's skin for three odd minutes but it also sounds as if he is responding to allegations brought against him.

It may be noted that Spacey was fired from the show after American actor Anthony Rapp also accused him of sexual misconduct in an incident dating back to 1986. "You wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn't rush to judgments without facts, would you?" he is heard asking in the video as he also asserts that viewers want him back.