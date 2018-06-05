Amid the sexual harassment charges, Morgan Freeman resumes his shoot

Actor Morgan Freeman has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was accused of sexual harassment charges by several women. However, looks like Freeman is slowly coming back to normalcy. Amid his ongoing legal battle with a news channel over his inappropriate behavior towards women, the actor was spotted back at work on Friday. The 81-year-old was shooting for his upcoming film The Poison Rose, alongside co-stars John Travolta and Famke Janssen.

The Oscar winning star was seen exiting in a car in a dark navy pin striped suit and was later spotted in a tan colored one. The movie also features Fargo fame Peter Stormare, All Eyez On Me fame Kat Graham and John Travolta’s daughter Ella Bleu.

Coming back to his sexual assault charges, the actor had the allegations from a production assistant from the film Going In Style. She accused Freeman of repeatedly lifting up her skirt on the sets of the film in 2015. “He kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear,” she told CNN. Freeman's alleged inappropriate behavior was not limited to just one woman at one movie set. According to other sources who spoke to CNN, a senior member of the production staff of the film Now You See Me, told CNN that Freeman sexually harassed her and her female assistant by making comments about their bodies.

"He did comment on our bodies... We knew that if he was coming by ... not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that were fitted," she said.

Let’s wait for more updates on this.