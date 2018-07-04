Amidst busy schedule, Beyoncé takes time out for a small vacay

Beyoncé is a busy woman but she knows how to do down time and takes it very seriously. It’s no surprise then that amidst her hectic On The Run II tour schedule, the singer found the time for a small vacation. She shared a series of images from a family holiday during a quick break with husband Jay-Z. The global singing star gave her fans a glimpse into her quick holiday getaway as they basked in the sunshine in front of a marina.

Beyoncé, 36, looked as cool as a cucumber in her orange summer dress while husband Jay-Z looked dapperin a striped tee and black trousers. Six-year-old Blue Ivy looked pretty in pink as she teamed her outfit with cute bunny ears as she posed in front of her parents for the sweet family picture.

The star couple’s On The Run II tour faced a small glitch on Monday after a ‘floating platform’ suffered a technical fault at their show in Warsaw. Fans quickly grabbed their phones to record the mishap even Beyonce handled it like a pro. Beyoncé’s team ensure she got out safe. Dressed in a black leotard and knee high boots, the singer safely climbed down a ladder while chatting with stage staff.