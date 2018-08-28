Amidst legal battle, Angelina Jolie decides to change divorce lawyer

It has been two years since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their split and shocked the world. The duo have since been in a bitter legal battle over custody of their six kids. Right in the midst of their tussle, Jolie has decided to end her contract with her current divorce lawyer. The Hollywood star has reportedly ‘focused her attention on healing the situation of her family’ and therefore her lawyer Laura Wasser has decided to bow out, as per People magazine.

Reports further add that Jolie has decided to hand over the charge of this ongoing divorce settlement case to Samantha Bley Dejean, since Samantha’s proficiency deals with the protection of children.

The couple, who called it quits in September 2016, recently agreed on an interim agreement on the custody of their children for September, ‘while an evaluator gathers information from both parents and their children’.

A couple of days back, Jolie was reportedly asked by the court to allow Pitt more visitation to their kids and the actress agreed to give her estranged husband four hours of custody every other day on school days, and 12 hours every other day on non-school days.