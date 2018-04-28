Amy Schumer drops a bomb, says she lost her virginity through rape

Hollywood actress Amy Schumer revealed her harrowing experience as a victim of sexual assault during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, on her show Super Soul Sessions. Schumer wrote about the incident in her book, Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, and even told Oprah that she had referred to it in her standup. But in the interview with Oprah, Schumer finally called it for what it really was: a rape.

"I didn't consent, for me, I lost my virginity while I was asleep and that's not OK," Schumer told Oprah. She said that she was raped as a teenager by her then-boyfriend, the first time she had sex. Schumer said that in her standup, she referred to it is ‘grape’ or ‘grey-area-rape’, hoping that the men in her audience would memorise it.

"You think when that happens you say, 'Okay, well, this isn't someone I want to see rotting in a jail cell, but what he did to me was wrong'," said Schumer to Oprah. Schumer added that her former boyfriend had felt bad about it and that she was angry about it. However, she tried to comfort him. “The first thing he said was, 'I thought you knew. I didn't say anything yet... He was my boyfriend. I loved him. I had to comfort him. I also felt really angry."

Schumer admitted that she eventually had consensual sex with the same boyfriend but was unable to get over the trauma of betrayal over the alleged assault. "I feel like I lost my virginity through rape," she said.