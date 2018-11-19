image
Monday, November 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce: Daddy ready to go to any extent for his kids!

Hollywood

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce: Daddy ready to go to any extent for his kids!

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   November 19 2018, 5.28 pm
back
Angelina JolieBrad PittBrangelinacustody battledivorceEntertainmenthollywood
nextWill Smith’s son Jaden confirms Tyler, The Creator as his boyfriend
ALSO READ

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's custody battle goes to trial

Harvey Weinstein accused of 11 more sexual abuses!

It's a pitt-y: Angelina Jolie regrets being romantically involved with Brad Pitt