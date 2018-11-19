Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce: Daddy ready to go to any extent for his kids!

Hollywood’s once upon a time famous couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fondly referred to as ‘Brangelina’ parted ways, back in 2016 following an ugly feud leaving fans in utter shock. The two of them are parents to 6 kids – Maddox (17), Pax (14), Zahara (13), Shiloh (12), and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. However, post their split, they are at war for the custody of their kids and the next private hearing, in this case, will be held on December 4, 2018.

While Angelina has demanded a sole custody of all her kids, Brad, on the other hand, wants a joint custody. According to the reports by New Idea, Brad Pitt is ready to do anything to get his kids back. The actor has reportedly transformed his mansion into a theme park which has cost him a whopping $3 million. Whoa! That’s huge! The play park supposedly includes a massive water slide, a giant skate park, a bouncy castle and a treehouse.

The Fight Club actor is doing his best to make his kids stay at home fun, whenever they plan to visit him! Well, Brad is also stressed about the fact that Angelina wants to make him look bad because of her bid of sole custody. However, the two of them are expected to spend around two to three weeks in court from December 4 in front of a private judge.

We await more updates in this case.