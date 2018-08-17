Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s bitter battle for kids continues, here’s the latest update

Once the hottest couple in Hollywood, now in a bitter divorce that also obviously includes their six kids. A court has now asked Angelina Jolie to allow soon-to-be-ex-husband Brad Pitt more visitation with their kids before a permanent arrangement is passed. Reports say the Salt actress has had to agree to give Pitt four hours of custody every other day on school days, and 12 hours every other day on non-school days.

It’s the latest in an increasingly bitter divorce where-in the judge advised Jolie that the custody arrangement was subject to change. "If the minor children remain closed down to their father and depending on the circumstances surrounding this condition, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with (Jolie) and may result in the Court ordering primary physical custody to (Pitt)."

Just recently Jolie accused Pitt of being an alleged “deadbeat dad,” having paid “no meaningful child support since separation” in 2016. Pitt on the other hand claimed that not only had he loaned Jolie $8 million to buy her new home, he also paid out $1.3 million in bills for her and their kids. Jolie, not one to stand down, shot back in a statement, saying, “A loan is not … child support, and to represent it as such is misleading and inaccurate.”

Reports say that their next court date is set for 21 August. Jolie and Pitt share six children: Maddox, 17, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.