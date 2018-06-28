Angelina Jolie, Charlie Sheen, Tom Hanks - celebrities who fought their health crisis successfully

Like us, even celebrities have to deal with illness from time to time. Angelina Jolie, Selena Gomez and more stars have faced health scares, but they all have come out stronger on the other side! Here's a list of some Hollywood celebrities, who bounced back from their health crisis and looked better than ever.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina had a very rough 2017. She was not only dealing with the divorce from her husband, Brad Pitt, but also with Bell’s Palsy, which is a condition causes muscle weakness in the face. It's definitely not good for an actor. She revealed that she came down with it in 2016, but she was able to fix it with acupuncture! She looks absolutely radiant now.

Lil Wayne

Many of you might know this, but the rapper suffers from epilepsy. He’s been visiting the hospital many times, for the last few years. However, he’s managed to get it under control.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen revealed that he’s HIV-positive, in 2015. He even admitted that he was suffering from “borderline dementia.” However, he was able to get it under control with a new experimental treatment. He is now living his life to the fullest and he looks SO much better.

Selena Gomez

Selena has been dealing with Lupus diagnosis since she was just a teen. In fact, it took a turn for worse in 2015. and hence she had to cancel her Revival Tour! She had started to look very thin and frail, but now she’s back to looking healthy and more importantly, feeling much better.

Tom Hanks

The ace actor had developed type 2 diabetes. Apparently gaining and losing weight for roles put his body under a lot of stress. However, now he is in great shape.

If this does not give you the motivation to live your life the king’s way no matter what comes your way, we don't know what will?