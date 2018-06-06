Angelina Jolie spent her 43rd birthday at a theme park with her little ones

On Monday, Angelina Jolie celebrated her 43rd birthday with her little ones in London. She headed to a theme park with her six children and had a whale of a time.

Pictures of the actress enjoying a roller-coaster ride with her kids have gone viral on the web. Her children named Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox rode the Nemesis Inferno that’s designed around an erupting volcano.

Check out some of the pictures here:

A source revealed to PEOPLE, “I’d just come off the Nemesis and Angelina was standing right next to us with her family and her bodyguard. She had her arm around her daughter Zahara and was having a real laugh with her under her very big sunglasses. Lots of people were trying to take a picture but her bodyguard politely asked people not to because she was with her children. She just seemed really happy and was laughing pretty much all the time!”

Workwise, the actress is currently filming Maleficient 2 in London and just to mark her birthday, she took a break and spent the day with her kids. Sweet!