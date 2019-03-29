Hollywood Angelina Jolie to make her Marvel debut with The Eternals?

Ranjini Maitra March 30 2019, 12.49 am March 30 2019, 12.49 am

This might come across as an exciting piece of news for Marvel fans! Angelina Jolie might soon venture into her very first Marvel film and her first superhero film as well! As per a report on Hollywood Reporter, the actor is in discussion to star in Marvel Studios' The Eternal', to be helmed by Chinese filmmaker Chloé Zhao. Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo have written the superhero team adventure, revolving around Jack Kirby's comic books based on superhumans who are called 'eternals'.

While we do not know much about the film or Jolie's character, Hollywood Reporter spills some more interesting detail. As per the report, it features a love story between a man named Ikaris who fuels himself from cosmic energy and a female figure named Sersi, who likes to move around human beings. Apart from the eternals, the film is also likely to mention creatures called Deviants, rather devilish in nature and created by the Celestials.

Jolie, right now, is occupied with Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and The One and Only Ivan, directed by Thea Sharrock and co-produced by Jolie. The Eternals might be her second comic book film, after the 2007 adaptation of Mark Millar's Wanted.

Jolie, earlier, has also hinted that she might shift to politics from films. " If you asked me 20 years ago, I would've laughed... I always say I'll go where I'm needed, I don't know if I'm fit for politics… but then I've also joked that I don't know if I have a skeleton left in my closet,” she laughingly said, while in a conversation with BBC.

That all sounds great, but hope you make that switch only after the Marvel film!