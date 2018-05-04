Anna Kournikova first baby bump photo comes months after welcoming twins with Enrique Iglesias

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova is quite private about her family and life in general. She even kept the news of her pregnancy away from prying eyes of the media. When Anna and her boyfriend, popstar Enrique Iglesias announced their children, many speculated that the couple enlisted a surrogate mother to have kids – just like Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West. Enrique and Anna welcomed their twins, Nicholas and Lucy, on December 2017, in Miami. Today, the former Russian tennis star shared a picture of herself when she was 37 weeks pregnant. This is the first picture ever of her baby bump and the image puts to rest rumours of surrogacy.

The image shows Anna in a pair of jeans and a black tank top. She also wore a pair of high heels for the shot. The couple rarely shares pictures of their children, though this post was shared just two days after daddy Enrique shared a picture of himself holding one of their babies on one hand.

My Sunshine A post shared by 🐾 Anna 🎈Аня (@annakournikova) on Jan 16, 2018 at 10:48am PST

While the couple has kept the kids off their social media feeds, for the most part, Enrique couldn’t resist sharing an epic picture of himself chilling with kids like ol’ bros hangin’ out while watching a match.

Game day!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) on Apr 24, 2018 at 2:24pm PDT

Enrique and Anna have been together for 16 years but they’ve never publicly revealed if they are married or not. Back in June last year, Anna posted a workout clip showing off her flat tummy, posting another one soon after. However, in the months following, she only posted above-the-chest images of herself. Fans couldn’t be happier to finally get a full view of this gorgeous and adorable little family.