Annabelle 3 all set to haunt you next year

Gary Dauberman written Annabelle will be back next year to send chills down the spine with its third part. The raggedy Annabelle doll was a key component of The Conjuring featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, based on a story told by the paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Alleged by the same investigators to be possessed, the Raggedy Ann doll resides in a glass box at the Warrens’ Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut. The first part, directed by John R Leonetti, is based on the story of characters John and Mia, who are attacked by two worshippers of Satan by using a doll as a conduit.

According to Hindustan Times, director Gary Dauberman, who has written the scripts of both Annabelle and Annabelle Creation, will be making his directional debut on the third part but will also be writing the script. The film will be a collaboration of Atomic Monster Productions and Peter Safran Company.

Dauberman has also worked on the screenplay of the upcoming The Nun, set to be the fifth installment in The Conjuring Series, which will hit the theatres on September 7, 2018. The film is based on the story of a Catholic priest who is sent to investigate a nun’s mysterious death. The demon dressed as a nun which appeared first in The Conjuring 2, features in the first official look of The Nun, in its creepier version.