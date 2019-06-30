Annabelle Comes Home falls prey to piracy; leaked by Tamilrockers

In Com Staff June 30 2019, 6.29 pm June 30 2019, 6.29 pm

Tamilrockers, a notorious website known for pirating films and TV shows, is at it again. After leaking big films like Bharat, Avengers: Endgame, 2.0 and more, their latest target is Annabelle Comes Home. It is the third film in Anabelle series and the seventh film within the Conjuring universe. Gary Dauberman, the screenwriter known for IT and the Conjuring universe, made a directorial debut with Anabelle Comes Home.

Check out the poster!

She’s been let out. Thanks, @gregori0usness for the creepy fan art! #AnnabelleComesHome - NOW PLAYING pic.twitter.com/ZGiYSsSdkQ

— Annabelle Comes Home (@annabellemovie) June 26, 2019

Piracy which has been a stagnant issue in Generation Z upset a lot of fans who were eagerly waiting to catch the film at the theatres to get their share of gasps and spooks. Anabelle Comes Home, however, received a bunch of mixed reviews. On the one hand, where the audience was spooked as the film was filled with jumpscares, a part of the audience was not really satisfied with the movie in the first place. Nevertheless, the unsatisfactory reviews of the film by some people do not justify the leaking of the film by Tamilrockers.

The website released the Tamil dubbed version of the film for free download on the first day of release itself. It should be realised that owing to the hype that Anabelle Comes Home had created, the audience surely deserved a proper theatrical experience. The Tamilrockers frequently upload the movies by using many domains and thus stay at the forefront with leaking the latest releases.