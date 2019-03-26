Hollywood Annabelle Comes Home: James Wan teases fans with new poster and release dates Debanu Das March 26 2019, 7.11 pm March 26 2019, 7.11 pm

New Line Cinema released the poster of Annabelle Comes Home, their upcoming horror film of the Conjuring universe. Annabelle Comes Home is the third instalment of the Annabelle series and the sixth in the Conjuring series. Directed by James Wan, the film is a spinoff that focuses on the demon-possessed doll that is central to the franchise. Annabelle Comes Home will reportedly have the clock fast-forwarded to a different time.

The poster shows Annabelle sitting pretty, surrounded by other dangerous paranormal artifacts. The doll is always stored in a special box to keep it from harming people. However, Ed and Lorraine Warren’s attempts keep the doll locked up may not be a good idea. The upcoming film will have the doll going about doing its supernatural shenanigans right under the noses of the Warrens. Located in the family’s artefact room where they keep all other haunted artefacts, the doll starts targeting the couple’s daughter and her babysitters.

"It finally comes to the Warrens' home so by the very nature of it actually being in the home and the story takes place in the Warrens' home, it feels more like a Conjuring film in that respect," Wan was quoted as saying by Comicbook.com.

According to the film’s summary, the story will be based on how the Warrens’ 10-year-old daughter becomes a target of the doll. "Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artefacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target—the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends,” reads the official summary. Annabelle Comes Home releases on June 28.