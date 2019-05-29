Annabelle Comes Home trailer 2: The creepy doll brings new trouble for the Warrens

Darshana Devi May 29 2019, 3.06 pm May 29 2019, 3.06 pm

It’s back! All you horror movie lovers, get set to witness the sinister Annabelle doll back on the screens soon. The third instalment of the Annabelle series, Annabelle Comes Home, is now just a month away from its release and we are losing our calm! The spooky toy earlier sent chills down our spine in the first trailer and thanks to it, fans are expecting some fearsome scenes in the upcoming instalment. Adding to the buzz, the makers surprised us with a brand new trailer on Tuesday.

We all know the popular paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, portrayed by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who have been regulars in the series. Their job is to battle the demons and every time a demon is vanquished, the two take it home to their museum. The last instalment, Annabelle: Creation showed the Warrens overpowering the possessed doll Annabelle and in continuation to which, the two are seen taking the doll home in the latest trailer. They are seen locking it up in a sacred glass box and then heading out while leaving their daughter with two teen babysitters. What next? Of course, the teens end up awakening the creepy doll, who then gets the other spirits into action. In a nutshell, there’s nothing as such in the trailer that we haven’t seen in the previous instalments or any other part of the Conjuring series. In fact, the trailer even gets funny at one point when we see someone calling on the landline and telling the babysitter to give the phone to Annabelle. But considering the standards that the last instalment has set, we still expect some good terrifying scenes in Annabelle Comes Home.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Directed by Gary Dauberman, the film hits the screens on June 28 in India.