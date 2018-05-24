Anne Hathaway: I felt 'safe' on the sets of Ocean's 8

Actress Anne Hathaway says working with an all-female cast on Ocean’s 8 created a ‘safe’ working environment which gave everyone a platform to do their best work. The actress is a part of an all-star ensemble that includes the likes of Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna in the upcoming heist movie, which is a spin-off from the original 'Ocean's' trilogy.

"I've been really lucky, I've been able to work with a lot of great women but there's usually just one or two of us. The idea that we could all bring all of the experiences we've ever had and bring it into this shared pool - and all then collectively become better because we're all just together”, said the actress at a press conference.

"One of the first things I remember was feeling safe and feeling like I was with people that I was so proud to be amongst - while having the best time of my life, just learning, and enjoying the view. It was incredible”, she added.

Reports suggest that the story is based on Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean, the sister of actor George Clooney's alter ego Danny Ocean from the previous movies in the franchise. She, along with a team of specialists recruited by her, have a necklace worth more than $150 million as their target. The film also features Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.