Anne Hathaway, Hollywood starlet has a lot of reasons to be happy this year. The star who has won an Academy, an Emmy, and even a Golden Globe in the past has received a star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame this year. To say this Catwoman has a lot of appraises in her kitty would be an understatement. Adding to all the happiness, the Ocean 8 actress is all set to welcome her second baby with her husband, Adam Shulman.
The Academy Award winner took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, captioning it, "It's not for a movie". The Hustle star also opened about the struggles that some couples go through while conceiving a child. The Devil wears Prada star mentioned, "It was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love." The actress is seen flaunting her lovely baby bump in a mirror selfie. Anne got congratulatory messages from some of her closest celeb friends. Awkwafina who co-starred with the star in Ocean 8 commented with a series of heart emojis and Jurrasic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard also left a cheerful "Annie Yes!!!!" on her post.
Check out her post here:
View this post on Instagram
It’s not for a movie... #2 All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love 💕
A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on
The actress and her husband of seven, Adam Shulman who is a jewelry designer are already parents to a beautiful baby boy, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman who was born in 2016. The sex of the baby remains a secret as the actress is very private about her personal life.
The Princess Diaries actress is all set to appear in 'The Witches' also starring Octavia Spencer and Chris Rock, and Warner Bros's 'Sesame Street' which is set to release on June 4 next year.Read More