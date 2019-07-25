Sanjivani Kashyap July 25 2019, 3.35 pm July 25 2019, 3.35 pm

Anne Hathaway, Hollywood starlet has a lot of reasons to be happy this year. The star who has won an Academy, an Emmy, and even a Golden Globe in the past has received a star on Hollywood Walk Of Fame this year. To say this Catwoman has a lot of appraises in her kitty would be an understatement. Adding to all the happiness, the Ocean 8 actress is all set to welcome her second baby with her husband, Adam Shulman.

The Academy Award winner took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, captioning it, "It's not for a movie". The Hustle star also opened about the struggles that some couples go through while conceiving a child. The Devil wears Prada star mentioned, "It was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love." The actress is seen flaunting her lovely baby bump in a mirror selfie. Anne got congratulatory messages from some of her closest celeb friends. Awkwafina who co-starred with the star in Ocean 8 commented with a series of heart emojis and Jurrasic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard also left a cheerful "Annie Yes!!!!" on her post.

Check out her post here:

The actress and her husband of seven, Adam Shulman who is a jewelry designer are already parents to a beautiful baby boy, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman who was born in 2016. The sex of the baby remains a secret as the actress is very private about her personal life.