Anne Hathaways Barbie pushed by two years, will now release in 2020

Barbie fans will have to wait longer for a film on the doll to hit the screens. The movie which was earlier scheduled for an August 8 release this year, has been postponed to August 8, 2020. While the reason for the push back of two years is still not known, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway will be seen in the big screen adaptation of Barbie.

The long-in-the-works project by Sony is based on the classic Barbie mythology, while putting a modern spin on the toy character, with feminism and identity as main focus. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amy Pascal, Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are attached as producers with Alethea Jones directing the film. The plot narrates the story of a woman who gradually understands that she does not fit into the perfect land of Barbies and travels to the real life, where she discovers that her uniqueness is an asset. Lindsey Beer, Jenny Bicks, Kim Caramele, Diablo Cody, Bert V Royal, Hilary Winston and Amy Schumer have all worked on the script of the movie.

Prior to Hathaway’s confirmation, Amy Schumer was on board to star in the film. The actress pulled out of the project due to ''scheduling conflicts''. In a statement, she previously explained, ''Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to 'Barbie' due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing 'Barbie' on the big screen.''

This is not the only film for which Sony pushed the dates. Slender Man, a horror film based on a creepy internet meme, has been pushed by three months to August 24, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, starring Claire Foy as Lisbeth Salander, has been moved back three weeks to November 9 and Will Ferrell and John C Reilly’s Holmes and Watson has been bumped back six weeks to December 21.