Ant-Man And The Wasp: Film picks up from where Captain America: Civil War left off

Marvel Studios today dropped its first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp and it gives us a sneak peek into what the film has to offer. There’s not much known about the film as Marvel has its lips sealed on its upcoming releases. However, last year director Peyton Reed revealed to fans that this sequel will be taking off from the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War.

Check out the new poster for Marvel Studios’ “@AntMan and the Wasp”! #AntManandWasp pic.twitter.com/qogQokyFEn — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) January 30, 2018

"The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: what was Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne's reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?" Reed reportedly said. "We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man."

The trailer is fast paced and fun, even though Scott, Hope and Hank are now fugitives after the events in Captain America: Civil War, in which Scott was defeated. In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hope gets herself an improved suit that comes with wings and blasters thanks to innovations by her father, Hank.

Ant-Man and the Wasp has been widely touted as the first romantic comedy from the Marvel stable. In the first film, Rudd and Lily didn’t get much time to bond but in this trailer, they seem to be building a good connection.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is slated to release in theatres on July 6, 2018. Other upcoming Marvel films include Black Panther on February 16and Avengers: Infinity War which will release on May 4.​