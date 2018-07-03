Ant-Man and the Wasp: Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly have a surprise only for Indian fans

Marvel had a great 2018 so far with Avengers: Infinity War breaking into the $2 billion club to come out as the fourth biggest film of all time. But it has been a long time since Infinity War and fans are eagerly awaiting the release of Marvel’s next film, Ant-Man and the Wasp. The film is a sequel to Ant-Man and follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. The film is slated to release this week, but for fans in India, there’s a little hitch.

While Infinity War released early in India, Ant-Man and the Wasp will release late here. A week late. Disappointed? Yes, we are too. With social media, it doesn’t take long for spoilers to reach this side of the world.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will be out in India on July 13. In an attempt to sooth disappointed fans, Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily have a surprise for Indian fans. The makers have noted that the many comments and tweets left by Indians on their social media pages and have decided to have an early screening of the film to a few lucky fans. The screening will be in India and will be on the same day as the US release of the film. However, this is only limited to fans in Mumbai.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the film that connects things to Avengers 4, the last film of Phase 3 in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.