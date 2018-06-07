Ant-Man and the Wasp release gets delayed in India

The Hollywood flick Ant-Man and the Wasp is now releasing in Indian markets on July 13. The success of Avengers: Infinity War has coaxed Disney to present two big films namely Incredibles 2 and Ant-Man and the Wasp to India.

Disney/Pixar’s Incredibles 2 that’s written and directed by Brad Bird will be releasing on June 22. Bikram Duggal, Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement, “At Disney, we take pride in our ability to tell great stories that transcend generations. In the coming month, we have two such stories that fans are extremely eager to watch. We will treat our family audiences with Incredibles 2 on June 22 and then a fun action affair with Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 13. We are just as excited to bring both these films to fans across the country.”In Incredibles 2, actress Kajol has lent her voice for the Hindi version of the movie to the character of Helen Parr, Elastigirl.

Talking about Ant-Man and the Wasp, the movie is helmed by Peyton Reed and is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.