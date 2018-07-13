Anthony Bourdain and Sandra Oh are set to create history at the Emmy awards

The Emmy award nominees have been announced on July 12 and it seems like this year’s nominations will have history in the making. Sandra Oh, who was nominated five times for the supporting category for her role in Grey’s Anatomy, has now become the first Asian actress to be nominated for playing the lead role in a drama series. Chef Anthony Bourdain and his program has been called for multiple nominations. If he wins, Bourdain will receive the award posthumously.

Bourdain, who passed away on June 8, has been nominated in two categories. His show Parts Unknown, on the other hand, has received six nominations. The digital extension of the show, titled Explore Parts Unknown, received a nomination as well. Bourdain had committed suicide while in France. The 61-year-old was at the time working on an episode of Parts Unknown.

As for Sandra Oh, the actress was nominated on the basis of her performance on the critically acclaimed Killing Eve. She takes up the role of Eve Polastri, a spy chasing an assassin, played by Jodi Comer. As one chases and the other escapes, both women develop an obsession for each other.