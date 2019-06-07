In Com Staff June 07 2019, 5.56 pm June 07 2019, 5.56 pm

Does the MCU need an added dose of something fantastic? Well, after the acquisition of FOX studios by Disney, Marvel Studios now has the rights to the Fantastic Four and X-Men films - which is why the latter is ending its main series with the film Dark Phoenix. The plans for the Fantastic Four have been shrouded in mystery, with the characters of Mr Fantastic/Reed Richards, Invisible Woman/Susan Storm, the Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and the Thing/Ben Grimm last being adapted for the big screen in the critically-panned Fantastic 4 in 2015.

Now a new rumor has suggested when we will next see the famous superhero family. According to Geeks WorldWide, sources have revealed to them that Marvel Studios will release the new Fantastic Four film in 2022. The same source also suggested that Ant-Man director Peyton Reed is also pushing to direct the film, with him revealing a pitch to producer Kevin Feige that "includes a 1960s setting that involves the Quantum Realm, and possibly The Black Knight."

The publication did describe this as a rumour, however, so do take with a pinch of salt. The characters were previously adapted before the 2015 box office bomb with two films starring the likes of Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Michael Chiklis and eventually MCU's Captain America himself, Chris Evans. The second film was subtitled The Rise of the Silver Surfer. A sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp has yet to be officially confirmed.