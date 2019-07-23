Darshana Devi July 23 2019, 1.36 pm July 23 2019, 1.36 pm

Stranger Things may have bid us goodbye but the hype around it refuses to die down. Some of its best characters, namely, Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Will have now become household names and the latest to show his obsession is football World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann. The player has expressed his immense love for the show and it looks like he wants to be a part of it too. His latest Instagram post says that and it's making us think that he is totally apt for the show.

Griezmann took to the photo-sharing app recently and shared a picture of him alongside his fellow footballer Samuel Umtiti. What draws all the attention is the picture placed above it in the collage, which sees Dustin and Lucas standing in the same pose. “New actors for the best series,” wrote Griezmann as part of his caption. He surely is a fit for the show as he clearly has the hair and the friend to match. Don’t you think?

Take a look at Antoine Griezmann’s Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram New actors for the best series 😂😎 @strangerthingstv #StrangerGriz A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on Jul 16, 2019 at 8:58am PDT

This comes after a Bengali newspaper shared the same collage describing Dustin and Lucas' picture as a childhood picture of the two players. The screenshot of the news piece was shared by several netizens on Twitter who also went on to turn it into a meme fest.

A Bengali newspaper used photos of Dustin and Lucas from Stranger Things as pictures of footballers Samuel Umtiti and Antoine Griezmann being friends since childhood. 😁 pic.twitter.com/dSJriXUse7 — Devarsi Ghosh (@devarsighosh) July 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the show’s main protagonist, Millie Bobby Brown, who essays Eleven in the series, has been lately sharing many BTS pictures. Only recently, she shared a picture of herself with her co-star Dacre Montgomery and was all praises for him.

Here’s Millie Bobby Brown’s post:

At the end of the last season, we saw Eleven controlling Billy’s mind whose body was taken over the Mind Flayer. He then went on to sacrifice himself to save El’s life. Talking about the scene, Bobby told Entertainment Weekly, "The end of episode eight was probably one of the most difficult [scenes to shoot] because physically we had to figure out how he's going to climb on top of me and scream in my face.”

"How I was going to scream back in his face, and how to cry in those moments, and the specific lines and how to deliver them. It was a personal choice to touch his face at the end," she added.