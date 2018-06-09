Apple to adapt Shantaram for its first international TV series

Following a tough bidding process, technology giant Apple bagged the rights to develop an international drama series that is based on Gregory David Roberts’ novel, Shantaram. This will be Apple’s first international production with Anonymous Content and Paramount Television. Eric Warren Singer (co-writer of American Hustle) is also on board as the writer and executive producer.

Released in 2003, the novel tells the story of a man named Lin, who is on the run from an Australian prison. Lin hopes to go incognito in Bombay and his contact with his family and friends is severed because of the distance. Instead, Lin finds himself with a new life in the bars, slums and the underworld in India. The novel has been published in as many as 39 languages in 42 countries, selling about six million copies.

There were plans to develop Shantaram into a film before and according to Variety, Johnny Depp had got the rights for the book along with Warner Bros. Back in January it was reported that Anonymous Content and Paramount Television won the rights for the novel following biddings.

Besides Eric Warren Singer, Emmy nominee David Manson (Ozark, Bloodline, House of Cards) along with Anonymous Content's Steve Golin and Nicole Clemens will also work on the series.