Aquaman: Julie Andrews roped in to voice a key role!

One wouldn't think Julie Andrews would fit in anywhere in a film like Aquaman. However, that is where one would be wrong. The much-anticipated Aquaman has Julie Andrews' voice in a key role. You heard that right! This will mark the first involvement of the Oscar-winning star in a film in nearly a decade. Here are the details!

The Sound Of Music actor will voice Karathen in the superhero adventure, described as ‘an undersea creature that holds the key to Arthur Curry’s (Jason Momoa) quest to unite the Atlantean and surface worlds.’

“We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered,” explained Aquaman's producer Peter Safran. “And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer.”

Aquaman will hit the US screens on December 1, two days before the release of Mary Poppins Returns, where actor Emily Blunt will take over the role originated by Andrews in the 1964 Disney classic. Andrews also won the Oscar for Best Actress for the role.

“Who knew that Aquaman would have the real Mary Poppins this Christmas?” joked Safran when was asked to comment on the same.

Andrews was last seen in the 2010 family comedy Tooth Fairy, which also starred Dwayne Johnson.