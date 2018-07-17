Aquaman Poster: Jason Momoa looks menacing with an army of sharks

Ahhh! Finally there’s a change. After going through a barrage of superhero films from Marvel, it’s time look check out what the DC universe has in store for us. Behold! The first poster of Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa is here. Momoa will take the role of Aquaman, a superhero from the deep blue.

The new poster shows Aquaman underwater, holding a five-pronged spear and surrounded by an army of sharks and other fishes. The caption, Home is Calling, is visible, leading us to think that there’s going to be a battle at Atlantis.

According to Deadline, Aquaman will have a panel at Comic-Con and director James Wan will reveal the first trailer. The first footage was revealed at CinemaCon which showed the kingdom of Atlantis, located under the sea. The clip also showed a fish people, some of whom were seen riding sea horses and out-worldly submarines, reports say. Aquaman is shown to be facing a challenge from his brother, who wants the throne.

Besides Momoa, Aquaman stars Willem Dafoe, Temuera Morrison, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

Back in 2015, the first look of Jason Momoa as Aquaman was revealed. The words Unite the Seven wassuperimposed across the image.