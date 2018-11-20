Aquaman Trailer Review: Jason Momoa's kingly swag will sweep you off your feet

The final trailer of the superhero flick, Aquaman is just out and it is breathtaking! From Warner Bros. Pictures comes a visual masterpiece from the underwater world of the seven seas. Aquaman stars Jason Momoa (of the Game of Thrones fame) in the titular role of Aquaman, King of Atlantis.

This latest trailer explains a deep story while taking us back to things we’ve seen before. The trailer is all about Arthur’s (Jason Momoa) journey and destiny, received from his mother Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), who prepped the superhero not just to be the king, but also the saviour Atlantis needs to safeguard itself from the destruction. Or more specifically the villain of the film, Arthur’s bro, the war-mongering Orm (Patrick Wilson).

The trailer also has loads of highs with in-between underwater action. Right from Arthur flashing his Atlantean abilities to the war which breaks out at the end, the trailer has written hot all over it. Aquaman will hit the silver screen on December 21st. Well, that’s just not it as there’s a cherry on the cake for all the fans. Amazon Prime is offering its subscribers a chance to see the movie nearly one week earlier, on December 15th. Woah!