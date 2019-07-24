Bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Jaipur Pink Panther's win, Abhishek Bachchan has the sweetest ...

Bollywood

Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar is a bundle of inspiration in the new promo

  3. Hollywood
Read More
back
ArcherKaty PerryLoverTaylor SwiftYou Need To Calm Down
nextNick Jonas can't contain his happiness as The Jonas Brothers' Sucker bags four MTV Awards nomination!

within