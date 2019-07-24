Antara Kashyap July 24 2019, 6.35 pm July 24 2019, 6.35 pm

Taylor Swift is the queen of making her fans wait in anticipation and then drop a single right out of the blue. The singer, who adopts a different personality for her albums, is now set to release her 6th album Lover. This time the singer has ditched her 'snake' persona from reputation and adopted butterflies and rainbows as her new insignia. Her new surprise single Archer proves to be a nice rendition of the theme. Unlike her other two singles from the album, this is a sad song that reminds us of New Years Day and Clean from Reputation and 1989 irrespectively.

Archer is Taylor swifts way of asking a lover if she can count on him. The song stems from the complicated part of a relationship, where people figure out if the other person is on the same page and if the person is trustworthy. The song is also surprisingly honest, it feels like Taylor reminiscing her deepest 3 am fears. With lyrics like "And all of my heroes die all alone" and "All the king's horses, all the king's men couldn't put me together again 'cause all of my enemies started out friends," talk about the toll years of living under the spotlight has done to her. Archer Taylor is vulnerable and hurt, she has been publicly humiliated (Kanye West, Scooter Braun, Katy Perry) and it reflects quite well in her song.

Check it out below:

Taylor Swift last released two tracks ME! with Brendon Urie from Panic! At The Disco and You Need To Calm Down. The latter took up the cause of LGBTQ rights and other issues like bullying and toxic competition. The video showed drag queens from Rupaul's Drag Race dress up at some of the most influential female singers like Ariana Grande, Sia, Adele, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, and Beyonce. This was to make a statement about how media tends to put women in power against each other making it look like that all these stars are enemies. She then brings out a surprise twist by featuring Katy Perry in her famous burger dress and herself dressed us as fries and hugging it out on screen.

Check the video below: